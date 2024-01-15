Park closed today due to hazardous conditions

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park is closed today due to current hazardous weather conditions. Most park roads are closed including Newfound Gap, Little River, Gatlinburg Bypass, Cherokee Orchard at park boundary, Laurel Creek, Cades Cove Loop, Upper Tremont, Foothills Parkway East & West, Wears Cove Gap, Old NC 284, Lakeview Drive, Greenbrier, Cataloochee Entrance and Tom Branch. All park facilities, including visitor centers, are also closed today.

Park staff will continue to maintain access to the Spur and to Newfound Gap Road from Cherokee to Towstring, and from Gatlinburg to Sugarlands.

Rangers and road crews will assess conditions and will determine when roads are safe to open. The park will share updates on the park website and social media and will send an updated news release early tomorrow.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...