Otis Gene Beach, Beckley, WV (formerly of Rocky Top)

Otis Gene Beach age 68, of Beckley West Virginia formerly of Rocky Top passed away on December 30, 2023, at the Bowers Hospice House in West Virginia. Otis was born in Lake City on January 9, 1955, to the late John Gordon Beach and Martha V. Massengill. Otis was of the Baptist faith and a member of Long Field Baptist church. He loved flipping pages of the phone book, stacking firewood, crushing aluminum cans, and playing with fire trucks and cop cars. Otis is preceded in death by: parents John Gordon and Martha Massengill, Brother William Laskey, John Gordon Beach Jr, and sister Evelyn England. He is survived by:

Brothers Terry Beach and Angie

Harry Beach and Wilma

Sister Emma Sue McBee & Rocky

Mary Beach

A host of Nieces, Nephews, family and friends

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 4 2024 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral: 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Gaylor officiating

Interment: Family and friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Island Home Cemetery in Norris, TN for an 11:00 AM burial.

