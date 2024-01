The next meeting of the Oak Ridge Reservation Communities Alliance will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 2p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation – Division of Remediation office, 761 Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge.

The meeting is open to the public.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...