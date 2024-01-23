Ollie Mae Russell Matheson, Harriman

Mrs. Ollie Mae Russell Matheson, age 89 of Harriman, passed away on January 21, 2024, at her home. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Decatur. Ollie worked at Roane Medical Center for many years.

She is proceeded in death by her husband: Clifton “Tip” Matheson.

Parents: Roy & Arizona Russell.

Daughter-in-law: Donna Matheson.

She is survived by three sons & daughter-in-law: William Matheson, Clifton David & Kathy Matheson, and Gary Wayne Gunter.

Two daughters & sons-in-law: Connie & Dutch Clark, and Kay & Joe Andrew.

Granddaughters: Beth Tapp, Edna Andrew, Heather Melson, and Teresa Clark.

And many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Joe Andrew officiating. Graveside services will be on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 1:00 PM in Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ollie Mae Matheson.

