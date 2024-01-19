Odalene Cole Payne, Sunbright

Odalene Cole Payne, age 87, of Sunbright, passed away on January 17, 2024. She was born March 3, 1936, to the late Mac and Gertrude Cole.

Odalene was a lady of many talents. She enjoyed cross-stitching, crocheting, gardening, painting, canning, and enjoyed working in her flowers. She loved her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son Kevin Walker; sisters Lattie Cole, Opal Durden; brothers O.C., Ozelle, Odell, and Edward Cole.

She leaves behind her children Jill (Randy) Love and Pam (Scott) Cochran; grandchildren Jerry Walker, Christie Love, Courtnie (Brooks) Love, Capt. Mac (Hannah) Cochran and Haley Grace Cochran; great-grandchildren Addie, Henry, Oakley, and Gabby and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 21, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Tom Coronette officiating. Interment will follow in the Flat Rock Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Odalene Cole Payne.

