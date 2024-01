Crews are plowing & treating all side streets, known trouble spots, hills & shady areas. Winter weather is expected later today, staff will reevaluate mid-day.

There are three active water main breaks at this time. If you see running water outside, please report it to Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875.

To report a power outage, call (865) 425-1803. Do NOT call 911 to report an outage or check road conditions.

