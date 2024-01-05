Nola F. Rodgers, 92, Harriman

Nola F. Rodgers, age 92, formerly of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a devoted member of Trenton Street Baptist Church for 70 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Rodgers Jr., parents, Doctor Thomas Faulkner and Mollie Ellen Tye Faulkner, six siblings, Robert Faulkner (Lois), Pearl Harris (Arthur), Irene Faulkner, Joe Faulkner (Diana), Evert Faulkner (Helen), and Charles Faulkner (Marcella). Survivors include her son, Bryan Rodgers (Melanie), and daughter, Lisa Meers, grandchildren, Hannah Rodgers, Lyndsey Rodgers, Christen Meers, Jonathan Meers, Dalton Meers, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nola graduated from Poplar Creek High School in Whitley County, Kentucky in 1949. She spent one year in Detroit, Michigan until moving to Harriman in 1950 and worked at Burlington Hosiery for 18 years where she met Fred and married in 1954. She remained a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She and Fred were active in their church serving in various positions with her favorite being in Children’s Bible Drill. She was an active member of her Gleaners Sunday School Class and loved caring for and visiting others in nursing homes. She also enjoyed helping with cancer and Alzheimer’s fundraisers.

Funeral services will be held at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood on Friday, January 12, 2024. Receiving of friends will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm followed by the funeral service and graveside service immediately following at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood.

Please make any donations to Trenton Street Baptist Church Missions.

