Neva King Webster Stubbs, 99, Rockwood

Mrs. Neva King Webster Stubbs, age 99, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at her home with her family by her side. She was born October 9, 1924, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Mrs. Stubbs was a member of Caney Ford Baptist Church in Rockwood and was former Co-Owner with her husband of Dan Webster Trucking in Rockwood where she served as the bookkeeper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond & Helen King; husbands, Dan M. Webster, and Rev. Kenneth Stubbs, Brothers and Sisters; Selena Collins, Mary Elmore, Ancil King, John King, Bill King, George King, Tommy King, Mildred McGhee and son, Danny “Steve” Webster.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Glenda Ann Webster of Harriman, TN

Karen Webster Bowman of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Patrick Bowman (Cara) of Maryville, TN

Stephanie Bowman Berry of Hendersonville, TN

Cameron Webster (Kelsey) of Rockwood, TN

Alicia Webster (Danny Barnett) of Rockwood, TN

Agatha Johnston (Mike) of Rockwood, TN

Keaton Bowman of Kingston, TN

Kara Bowman of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren:

Danielle Bennett (Ty), Ansley Berry, Aaliyah Bowman, Mikaila Bowman, Eli Berry, Sophia Bowman, Mason Bowman, Mattie Webster, Kash Webster, Kolt Webster, Easton Bowman, Riverson Bowman, Scott Lansford Jr. (Staci), Ryan Burdick, Victoria Ogle (Noah), Jackson Johnston, Maddox Lansford, Grayson Lansford, Kyson Lansford, Milo Lansford

Sisters: Betty King Stout (John) of Bushnell, FL

Opal King Smith of Bushnell, FL

Daughter-in-law: Regina Webster of Rockwood, TN

Special Cousin: Mary Frances Lawson of Williamsburg, KY

Special Niece: Judy Daniels of Rockwood, TN

Special Friends: Tom & Sharla Bowman of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, January 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery; 115 Old Hen Valley Road; Oliver Springs, Tennessee 37840 for Graveside services and interment with Bro. Fran Imiter officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to: (Glenda’s Home)

CR Lay Home

237 Walker Street

Harriman, TN 37748.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Neva King Webster Stubbs.

