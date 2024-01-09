Natoma Sue Forrester Bullington, 78

Natoma Sue Forrester Bullington, age 78, went home to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, January 5, 2024, after passing peacefully at her home in Harriman. She was a devoted momma, nana, sister, and friend. She was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. She loved attending church and would watch services online after her health declined. Natoma came from a large family of fourteen children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Bertha Schubert Forrester; husbands, Paul Noland and VG Bullington; brothers, Charles Forrester Jr., JD Forrester, and Johnny Forrester; sisters, Jean Jackson, Mary Ruth Mullins, Virginia Jo Ladd, Rose Sisk, Betty Jane Walden, and Shirley Thomas.

SURVIVORS

Daughter & Son-in-law Lisa & Travis Martin of Kingston

Grandchildren Anthony Noland (Amber) of Kingston

Jack Martin (Jessika) of Kingston

Trinity Martin (Michael) of Kingston

Special Nieces Rita Anders and Melinda (Sissy) Miles of Rockwood

Siblings Peggy (Tommy) Edmonds of Rockwood

Frank Forrester of Richmond, IN

Tom (Judy) Forrester Kingston

Bill Forrester of Harriman

A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that are left with very precious memories.

The family would like to thank The University of Tennessee Hospice Group for their care and comfort provided.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...