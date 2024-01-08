Mr. Mark Duane Stedam, Lancing

Mr. Mark Duane Stedam, age 54 of Lancing, passed away Friday, January 5, 2024, at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. Mark was born on July 25, 1969, in Anderson, Indiana to the late Les and Linda Stedam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law: Freda Stedam.

He is survived by his brother: Mike Stedam.

Two nieces: Kayla Martin and Leah Stedam.

Three great nieces: Marleigh, Emory, and Charleigh.

His loving dog: Roxy.

Along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Michael Potter’s family for being such good friends to Mark.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A graveside service will follow in the Beasley Family Cemetery in Lancing with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Mark Duane Stedam.

