Mike “Yank” Barker, 64

Mike “Yank” Barker, age 64, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024. He was a proud veteran of the US Army. Mike was a good husband who loved his boat and NASCAR, which he followed for many years. He always drove a Ford. Mike could easily talk with anyone he met. He worked maintenance positions for several companies over the years which he really enjoyed. Mike’s coworkers also really enjoyed working with him. His lively banter at work will be fondly remembered by many.

Mike was preceded in death by parents, Wilson & Jean Barker; and brother, Timothy Barker.

Survivors include wife, Jeannie Daley Barker; sons, Richard and Benjamin Hill; granddaughter, Allison Jones; brothers, Dennis Barker and Mike Long; sisters, Debbie and Diane Long; and his loving dog, Molly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org/.

The family will host a celebration of life from 5-8 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Oakey’s Sports Grill. Family & friends will meet at 2 pm on Monday, January 22, 2024, at East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier, for full military honors. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortaury.com.

