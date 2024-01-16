Mike Burgess, Rockwood

Mike Burgess passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024. Mike worked for Merita Bread for over 21 years, then retired from Energy Solutions after 21 years of service with them as well. He is preceded in death by his daughter: Demerius Monroe; grandson: Dalton Burgess; granddaughter: Mikayla Monroe; parents: RP & Hazel Burgess; and siblings: Ruben Burgess, Ricky Burgess, Kevin Burgess, Dianna Conneley, and Wanda Burgess. He is survived by:

Wife of 43 years: Tonia Burgess

Brothers: Jimmy Burgess, Ronnie Burgess, and Doug Burgess

along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

The family will have a graveside service in Harriman, TN. Service times and the full obituary will be updated once the weather clears. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mike Burgess.

