Michael (Doug) Suddath, Knoxville

Mr. Michael (Doug) Suddath, age 70 of Knoxville, passed away on January 10, 2024.

He was born in Harriman, TN on March 30, 1953. Doug served our country in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Liz) Suddath, and brother, Larry Suddath, both of Harriman.

He is survived by two sons, David Suddath and wife, Michelle of Knoxville, and Matthew Suddath and wife, Mandi of Maynardville;

Brother, Ricky Suddath, and wife, Abby of Harriman;

Two Step-sons, Howie Roberts of Winchester, VA, and Shaun Roberts and wife, Ashley of Rockwood;

Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with no services planned.

