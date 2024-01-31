Mellissa Desoley Wright-Anderson, 53

Mellissa Desoley Wright-Anderson age 53, departed this life and went to live with her savior on January 22, 2024, in Knoxville, TN. She was born on September 1, 1971, to her parents Cherles Wright and Arlene Goins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, father Charles Wright, daughter Brittnay Kay Fritts, and brothers Charlie Clemons and Alex Moore.

Mellissa was a lifelong resident of Harriman, TN. A member of Bazeltown Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. Mellissa loved to sing and at any given moment she would just lead out with a song. Mellissa liked to dance and spend time with her family. She cherished her daughter until God called her back to heaven.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her faithful mother Arlene Goins of Harriman, TN, siblings; Marcia (Arnold) Wilkerson, Maurice Wright, William Wright, Britt Wright, David Wright, Mitchel Wright, Teresa Wright, Sylvia Wright, Melody Wright, Michelle Wright, Dewayne Clemons, Rex Moore, aunts Marilyn (Willie) Johnson, Lonetta (Nana) Goins, Thelma Goins, and Nita, Jean, and Wilma all of Rock Island, Illinois, uncle Glory Lee Wright of Knoxville, TN, special cousin/sister Melinda Bertram, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, February 4, 2024, with Funeral to follow at 3 p.m. Rev. Denard Bertram officiating. A private burial will be held in Bazeltown Cemetery. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...