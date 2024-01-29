Melinda Lynn May, Ten Mile

Mrs. Melinda Lynn May, age 59, a resident of Ten Mile, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at her home. Melinda spent her life being a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, and mother. She will be greatly missed.

Melinda was preceded in death by her husband; Robert May: and daughter Whitney Haverly.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Kimberly Haverly of Farragut, TN, and Julie Detzel (Jeff) of Longwood, FL

Grandchildren: Chloe Detzel, Maxwell Detzel, and Nathaniel Haverly

Parents: Ed and stepmother Becky Harvey, and Judith and stepfather Claude Prater

Sister: Melissa Gray of Wisconsin

The family is honoring her wishes of cremation. There are no ceremonies scheduled at this time. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Melinda Lynn May.

