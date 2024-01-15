MEDIC will close at 3 PM today. All mobile drives are canceled for tomorrow. The Athens and Crossville centers will also be closed tomorrow. The Ailor Avenue and Farragut centers are set to open at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
Tags Anderson County City of Oak Ridge Harriman Medic MEDIC Blood MEDIC Regional Blood Center Oak Ridge Roane County Roane State Community College Rockwood RSCC
