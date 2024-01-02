Mary Nelson, Wartburg

Mary Nelson, age 77, of Wartburg, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2023 at her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents Hobart and Lucy Goad Daugherty; sisters Stella Mae (Kermit) Crabtree, Ruby Jewel (Roosevelt) Armes, Gertrude (Darrell) Kings, Judy Ophra (Junior) Cole, and Bonnie Lou (Barry) Goad; brothers Mack McKinley “Joe” Daugherty, Lloyd Daugherty, and Isaac Henderson Daugherty; son Michael Leo Nelson.

She is survived by brother James Thomas Daugherty; son Tim and Winnie Nelson; grandsons Jason and Jessica Nelson and Travis and Ashley Nelson; great-grandchildren Otto and Alice Nelson and Laykin and Kollins Nelson; former husband Benny Nelson and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Chris Bumbalough officiating. Graveside services will be on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Nelson.

