Mary “Lynell” Queener, 83, passed from this life into her heavenly body on December 28, 2023. She was born on December 7, 1940, to the late Clifford and Thelma Jane (Kirkpatrick) Roberts in LeRoy, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her husband Sam (Eddy), her parents, a brother, William C “Billy” Roberts, and a sister, Ina Joan Heck.

Leaving behind to cherish her memory are her daughters, Vickie Wilson, Mary Jane “Janie” Edwards (John); her faithful companion, her dog, Maddie; sister, Sandra Jones ( Rev. James ); brothers-in-law, James Queener (Freddie) and David Queener (Glenda); granddaughter, Katie Simmons (Miles Mobley); nephew, Bobby Roberts (Cathy), and many groups of friends.

Lynell was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton.

Friends are welcome to visit with the family at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, from 5-7 pm. Burial will take place at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 11 am.

The family would like to thank Jamie Parton with Amedisys Hospice Care for her loving care of Lynell.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Queener family.

