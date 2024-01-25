Mary Jane Freytag Moore, Wartburg

Mary Jane Freytag Moore passed away on January 23, 2024, at the age of 79.

She was born on July 18, 1944, to Jack and Lydia Freytag in Wartburg, Tenn. In 1962, she graduated from Central High School in Wartburg. She married her high school sweetheart, George Edward (G.E.) Moore, on April 15, 1962.

For more than four decades, Mary Jane shared her passion for quilting, sewing, and painting with family, friends, and members of her community. She held weekly classes, designed to teach young and old valuable sewing skills. Her expertise was often sought out in altering prom and wedding dresses. Not only did she provide impeccable alterations, but she also extended warmth and care to each person who crossed her path. Receiving a quilt made by Mary Jane was an honor no one took for granted, because you knew she poured her heart into each stitch. When not working on quilting or sewing projects, she enjoyed spending time in her garden.

Mary Jane cherished her family immensely. She delighted in spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she adored her great-grandsons. Having the entire family together was one of her favorite things.

Above all else, Mary Jane was a faithful servant of Jesus. Her love for the Lord was evident in the kindness, compassion, and grace she showed others. She lived a life guided by faith and prayer.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, G.E.; her parents, Jack and Lydia Freytag; and her parents-in-law, Edward and Ruby Moore. She is survived by her children, April (Harry) Bryan and Larry (Melinda) Moore; grandchildren Megan (Stephen) Hamby, Matthew Bryan, Zach (Danielle) Moore, Jonah Moore, and Hannah Moore; great-grandchildren Griffin Hamby and Zion Moore; and “like a daughter” Tammy Coker.

The receiving of friends and family will be held on Saturday, January 27, from noon to 2 p.m. at Mossy Grove Baptist Church (347 Mossy Grove Road, Harriman, TN 37748), with the service to follow. The burial will take place at Wartburg City Cemetery immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mossy Grove Baptist Church or the Sharon Baptist Church building fund.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Jane Moore.

