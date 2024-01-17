Mary Evelyn (Nance) Schneider, 91, Lancing

Mary Evelyn (Nance) Schneider, age 91 originally from Lancing, TN passed away January 14, 2024. She was born on August 31, 1932, to Arthur and Susie Nance.

Mary was a member and a regular attendee at the 1st Baptist Church in Brandenburg, Ky.

She is preceded in death by her husband Albert E. Schneider; parents Arthur and Susie Nance; brothers Raymond and David Nance; sister Wanda Landrum, Jewell (Nelson); 2 stepsons Carl and Ronnie Schneider.

She is survived by her sons Bobbie (Elinor) Crouch of Lancing, Joe Kerger, Howard (Debbie) Schneider of Brandenburg, Ky., Danny (Tami) Schneider of Brandenburg, Ky., and Albert (Kim) Schneider of Brandenburg, Ky.; brothers Bill and Ralph Nance of Wartburg, Tn.; sisters Mildred Painter of Harriman, Tn.; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; 1 step great, great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 19, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Ralph Nance and Rev. Randal Landrum officiating. The family will be having a private burial.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Evelyn Schneider.

