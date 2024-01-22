Mary Etta Paskell, Clinton

Mary Etta Paskell age 77 of Clinton, TN, born September 20th, 1946 went peacefully to be with Jesus on January 16th, 2024 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN. Mary was a loving mother, wife, sister, and friend to many. Mary’s loving and caring personality will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is preceded in death by parents, Odus & Margaret Walker, son Terry Webber, daughter Tisa Farmer, grandson Seth Webber, Brother Dewey Walker

Mary is survived by loving husband Shannon Paskell, son Scott Webber and wife Savannah, Step-daughter Robin Hutson, and husband Todd.

Sisters: Barbra Elkins, Ethel Davis, Carolyn Oxendine, And Brother’s: Billy Walker and Jackie Walker

Grandchildren: Isabella Webber, Logan Farmer, Ryan Farmer, Tyler Webber and Alexis Webber, Kayla Miller, Nick Canon, and Hunter Canon.

Great-Grandchildren: Easton Farmer, Carson Webber, Hadley Webber, Isiah Farmer, Amara Farmer, Cannon Miller, Camilla Miller, Holden Canon, Jonas Canon, Lyra Canon

Special Friend: Henrietta Adkins

Special Sister in law: Charlene Burt

Mary is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The family will gather for a celebration of life on January 27th, with receiving of friends at 4:00 pm and service to follow at 5:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...