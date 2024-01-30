Martha Jane Childs, 95

At home, surrounded by family, Martha Jane Childs, born March 3, 1928, passed from this life on January 27, 2024, to be with Almighty God. She joins her beloved husband of 55 years, Robert Childs, Sr., parents, Daniel Fred & Annie Laura Jenkins, two sisters, Marion and Sarah, brother, Daniel Jenkins, grandson, Robert Paul Webb, and son-in-law Phillip Webb, Sr. Martha and Bob moved to Kingston to open a dental practice. Bob was a young man in the beginning of his career and Martha was his indispensable right hand. She managed all aspects of the practice and made certain that every patient was treated and cared for as if they were a member of her own family. From the first day, she and Bob opened the practice to their last day in the office, the way she cared about those they served never changed.

Martha met each and every patient with a smile in her eyes and warmth in her voice. She was the epitome of southern charm and grace and helped to make patients feel a little better just by her being there.

As a young woman, Martha had aspirations of becoming a journalist. However, the demands of starting a family and building a dental practice soon took precedence. These new challenges left little time for writing, so she chose to apply her talents where they were needed most – to her husband and her children.

Her family, patients, and church were the beneficiaries of her energies. Always gentle, always the peacemaker, always the voice of reason, Martha worked tirelessly to support those around her and nourished them to become the best version of themselves they could be.

She is loved by God, her family, and by those who knew her. To those she leaves behind, she leaves a legacy of love and selflessness that serves as an example of a life well lived.

Martha leaves behind six children who know that Heaven has welcomed her in: Robert (Bob) Jr., and wife, Tonja of Kingston; Kathy Webb of Gray, TN; Cindy Moseley and husband, Milton; Kim Richardson and husband, Ridge; Brian and wife, Melissa, and Barry Childs all of Kingston. Her grandchildren are: Robert (Robbie) III, Brad, Ryan, and Whitney Childs; Phillip Webb and Annie Ellis; Katherine Edwards and James Moseley; Steffan and Aaron Richardson; Rachael and Brian Childs; and Jennifer and Barry Childs, Jr. She also leaves behind 19 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Elaine Jenkins, four nephews, Mark and David Jenkins, Tim Bobbie, Richard Childs, and nieces Beth Holloway and Lori Wray.

The family will receive friends at the Lawnville Road Church of Christ in Kingston, TN from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, February 2nd with the service to follow immediately. Burial services will be held on Saturday, February 3rd at 11:00 AM at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers serving will be grandchildren of the deceased: Robert Childs III, Brad Childs, Phillip Webb, Ryan Childs, Steffan Richardson, James Moseley, and Aaron Richardson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Martha Childs to the Lawnville Road Church of Christ Mission Fund, 1301 Lawnville Road, Kingston, TN, 37763 or a charity of your choice. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Childs Family.

