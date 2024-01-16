Marsha Lynn (Headrick) Byrge, Lancing

On January 12, 2024, Marsha Lynn (Headrick) Byrge went to be with the Lord. She passed away after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer and a long-term illness.

She is preceded in death by her Infant Daughter, (Wendy Lee Byrge) Husband, (Ricky Byrge), Father and Mother, (Charles and Cora Headrick), Five Brothers, (Lee Roy Ooten, Jack Ooten, Edward Ooten, Tony Armes, Joe Roy Zumestein), and one Sister, (Helen Zumestein Bullen).

She is Survived by Daughter, Rhonda Watson, and Husband, (Chris Watson) of Lancing, TN. Son, Ricky Dwayne Byrge of Harriman, TN. Grandchildren, Jasmine Hardwick (Dustin Hardwick) of Lancing, TN. Tyler Watson (Abigale Watson) of Morristown, TN. Skyler Patterson (Brandon Patterson) of Richmond, Kentucky. She also had one Great Grandson, Brock James Hardwick. Marsha was known to all of them as “Nanny”. Four Sisters, Anna Lou Mohring (Gary Mohring) of Rockwood, TN. Minnie Taylor (Freddie Taylor) of Lancing, TN. Ida Zumstein of Cleavland, TN. Lena Zumestein Bunch of Coalfield, TN. One Brother, Ray Zumestein of Cleveland, TN.

Marsha was the youngest of 12 siblings. She loved them all, and she had many Nieces and Nephews. Momma would be the first to tell you she made a lot of bad choices in life, but God can make a difference. She was humble enough to tell you she was sorry and you would know she meant it. We will miss her, but we all are so glad she now has a peace like she never had, and for that how can we dare be sad.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Durham officiating. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Marsha Lynn Byrge.

