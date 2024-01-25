Mark Stephens to Speak about New Voting Procedures

Anderson County will have new voting procedures in this year’s elections, which start on March 5th. On Wednesday, Feb. 7th, at 7 p.m. at the Norris Community Building, Anderson County Election Commission Administrator Mark Stephens will discuss those changes and give a hands-on demonstration of how they will work. All are welcome to come and learn about the new procedures and to ask questions about voting in Anderson County.

This community event is hosted by the Norris Area Indivisible Group, a nonpartisan, progressive citizens group supporting political, social, and economic actions that uphold the rights and fair treatment of all individuals on national, state, and local levels. They provide a space for progressive-minded citizens from Norris, and the surrounding areas to address and discuss these issues and to socialize in a safe and comfortable environment. This free event is open to all.

