Mark Anthony Fowler, age 42, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

A full obituary will be announced by Weatherford Mortuary.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, January 5, 2024, at Weatherford Mortuary. Graveside services will be held at 11 am Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

