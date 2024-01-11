Margaret Hicks Lovitt, 92, died on January 9, 2024.

She is survived by her sister Betty Hicks Payne of Gadsden, Alabama; her brother Jerry Hicks (Sharon), of Somerset, Kentucky; several nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

Preceding Margaret in death were her parents, Irl and Elizabeth Hicks of Jellico, Tennessee; husband A.C. Lovitt; son Charles Lovitt; sisters Grace Hicks and Midge Hicks Leach; brothers Ray Hicks and Dwight Hicks; and longtime partner Jim McLain.

Born on July 5, 1931, in Jellico, Margaret graduated from Jellico High School, Hiwassee College, and University of the Cumberlands. Margaret lived in Oak Ridge, Ten Mile, and Kingston. She was a retired teacher, serving most recently at Claxton Elementary School.

From 2020, Margaret resided at Sycamore Trace in Kingston and Regency Pointe in Rainbow City, Alabama. Her final days were at McGuffey Healthcare in Gadsden, Alabama, with support from Gentiva Hospice.

Margaret was a life-long Methodist and at the time of her death, was a member of the Luminary Church in Ten Mile. Margaret served from 2002-2011 as an officer and member of the Board of Directors of the Riverview Psychiatric Hospital and Center in Oak Ridge. She was a supporter and volunteer leader of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Margaret would welcome your support for any of these institutions and organizations.

Graveside Service 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 15, 2024, at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Lovitt Family.

