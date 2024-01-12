Maple Syrup Festival at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site

Johnson City, TN – (Submitted) Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will be hosting its 21st Annual Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, February 10, from 8am to 3pm. Have you ever wondered how maple syrup gets from the tree to your table? Did you know that it takes 10 gallons of sap to make a pint of syrup? This is your chance to learn all about it! Come out to Tipton-Haynes to discover the history, lore, and method of making maple syrup. See how the sap is extracted from the maple trees located throughout the grounds of the site and then watch as the sap is boiled down over a wood fired furnace until it becomes the rich, flavorful maple syrup that you love so much.

From 8am to 11am, a pancake breakfast with delicious maple syrup from Maple Grove Farm of Afton. Juice, coffee, and milk is included with your meal. Be sure to arrive early and let us feed you before you watch our volunteers boil the sap into maple syrup. Seating will be limited inside but extra seating is furnished outside at the picnic area.

Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children twelve and under (children 3 and under are free). Breakfast is $2 extra for everyone. As always, Tipton-Haynes members are FREE! Donations are welcomed and will go to help the site continue its mission values. Genuine maple syrup from Maple Grove Farm of Afton will also be for sale.

        Tipton-Haynes is a Tennessee Historical Commission State-Owned Historic Site.

        Tipton-Haynes is located in South Johnson City at 2620 South Roan Street.  For additional information, please call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.

