Luther Burum, Oliver Springs

Luther Burum, 75, of Oliver Springs went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

He was born on December 19, 1948, to the late Mary Alice Burum and Dewey Cozart. After 25 years of employment, Luther retired from K-25 Plant. He was a man who loved sports and fishing.

Luther was preceded in death by his parents – Mary Alice Burum & Dewey Cozart, Sister – Rebecca “Becky” Burum, and brother Jimmy Burum.

Luther leaves to cherish his memory: his siblings Francis (Pierre) Gibson, Jeff (Sissy) Burum, and a host of extended family members including nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends Curtis Fritts & Ramona Ladd-Burum.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens at 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, TN.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Burum family.

