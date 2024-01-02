Luther Bryge, Clinton

Luther Bryge age 85, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on December 26, 2023. He was born on June 11, 1938, in Beech Fork. In addition to his parents, Luther is preceded in death by his parents his sister, Martha Buriss, Frankie Byrge, and sons, Billy Ray Bryge and David Lee Byrge. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Survivors:

Daughter: Dorothy McFarland of Clinton

Brother: Raymond Lane Byrge of Oak Ridge

Grandchild: Joyce Ann McFarland

Visitation: 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, January 2, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Graveside: 2:00 PM, January 3, 2024 at Byrge Cemetery in Caryville

