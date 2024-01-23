Linda Ladd Roberts, Harriman

Linda Ladd Roberts of Harriman, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 20, 2024. She was born March 2, 1960, in Harriman, TN. She was a baptized Christian. Linda graduated in 1978 from Harriman High School and went on to further her education. Linda served as a Project Manager in Safety and Health at Accord Federal Services in Oak Ridge. Linda was the epitome of a very special person and to many that knew her she was their “Rock”. She will be remembered for her vibrant personality, her willingness to always lend a helping hand, and her deep love for family and friends. Linda enjoyed riding the Harley with Michael. Her love for animals was unsurpassed. Linda was always known for her kind, generous heart and she continued this by being an organ donor and filling the role of “Superhero” to those in need. The one constant in her life was the love she had for her daughter Shara. Shara always brought the light, love, and sparkle to her eyes.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Rufus H. Ladd, and mother Vadna E Ladd.

She is survived by:

Daughter: Shara Wood

Fiance: Michael Crabtree, and their Yorkie, “Gunner”.

Grand Puppies: Ari, Kash, Mya, and Silas.

Siblings: Ronald Ladd, Judy Eblen (Jeff), Larry Ladd, Janie Murray, Sharon Hutson (C.P.), Timothy Ladd (Susan),

Nieces and Nephew: Angie Leffew, Ciara Ladd, Mark Ladd

Great Niece: Hailey Leffew.

The family will be receiving friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, TN on Thursday, Jan 25, 2024, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. with service immediately following by Brother Matt Cannon. Graveside will be held Friday, January 26, 2024, at 2 P.M. in Roane Memorial Gardens.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...