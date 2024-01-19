Lawmakers announce state grant for Horizon Center Industrial Park in Oak Ridge

(NASHVILLE) Lt. Governor Randy McNally, State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston), State Representative John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) and State Representative Monty Fritts (R-Kingston) today announced the City of Oak Ridge is receiving a $797,597 Site Development Grant for access road construction, property clearing and due diligence studies at Area 7 of the Horizon Center Industrial Park. The grant is administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) and is designed to help communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements to land economic development projects and achieve Select Tennessee site certification. Oak Ridge is one of 12 new Site Development Grant recipients announced this week.

“I am grateful to see the City of Oak Ridge receive this important grant,” said Lt. Governor McNally. “This money will allow the city to literally pave the way for future economic growth and high quality jobs for our citizens. An excellent acknowledgement of the great potential for growth in Oak Ridge.”

“This grant will bring the Horizon Center Industrial Park one step closer to having a shovel ready site to attract new business to Anderson and Roane Counties,” said Sen. Yager. “Local officials have done great work by submitting a successful grant application and we will continue to support their efforts to bring new jobs to the community. I appreciate the work of Gov. Lee and TNECD for administering this grant.”

“This is a significant investment into our community,” said Rep. Ragan. “These funds will increase the site’s suitability for business investment and help bring economic opportunity for many in Oak Ridge and the surrounding communities. I was proud to learn of the grant and I thank ECD for their work in selecting this location.”

“Oak Ridge is the center of the uranium universe,” said Rep. Fritts. “With that distinction we will lead the nuclear and innovative energy development. This grant will go toward essential projects for the industrial park, helping to bring jobs and increase preparedness for a nuclear energy renaissance. I thank all the folks involved in the application process and I appreciate the work TNECD does to help improve local economies like ours.”

The Site Development Grant program, part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, works in tandem with TNECD’s Select Tennessee program. Since 2016, TNECD has awarded 174 Site Development Grants across the state, totaling nearly $85 million in assistance to local communities and generating 6,595 new jobs for Tennesseans.

