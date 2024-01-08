Larry Ray Hargis, Gobey, TN

Larry Ray Hargis age 58, of Gobey, Tn passed away January 6, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his parents Billy Ray and June Hargis; great aunt Blanche Human.

He is survived by his sons Devin (Katie) Hargis of Wartburg and Daniel Hargis of Wartburg; sisters Dorothy (Ronnie) Brown of Baxter; brother Paul (Tonya) Hargis of Wartburg; grandson Hudson Hargis; nieces Olynda Smith, Ryleigh Hargis, Savannah & Phoenix Beasley; nephew Blake Hargis; great nieces Gracie & Mary Ann Smith; great nephew Beau Rodgers.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Life Care Center of Morgan County.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Timothy Hamby officiating. Graveside services will be on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at the McCartt Cemetery on Gobey.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Larry Ray Hargis.

