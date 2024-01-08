Kenneth Paul “Kenny” Knight Sr, Mossy Grove

Mr. Kenneth Paul “Kenny” Knight Sr, age 66, of Mossy Grove went home to be with his loving Father on January 2, 2023.

He was preceded in death by parents: Raymond Knight Sr and Nancy Stringfield Knight.

His loving wife Delphine “DeeDee” Jackson Knight.

Along with several siblings.

He is survived by his son: KP Knight Jr.

Two daughters and sons-in-law: Christy and James Briggs, Melissa and JJ Copeland.

Three grandchildren: Kaylie Jackson, Chase Jackson, and Alley Copeland.

And a host of brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 8, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor James Briggs officiating. Graveside services will be private.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...