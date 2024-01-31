Keith Jamerson, Farragut

Keith Jamerson, age 86 of Farragut, TN, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Turkey Creek Medical Center after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Keith was born on June 6, 1938, in Maryville, TN, and graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 1957. He briefly attended the University of Tennessee before enlisting in the United States Air Force, where he served until 1962. Keith was a longtime small business owner, having owned and operated Jamerson Construction Company, Inc. as a licensed architect and general contractor from 1984 – 1999. During this same time, Keith served the community of Oliver Spring as Mayor (1983 – 1985) and as City Administrator (1986). He remained actively involved in architectural design until his passing. In his free time, you could always find Keith on the golf course.

Keith is survived by his wife of 29 years, Carol Jamerson of Farragut, TN; sons, Roger Jamerson (Penny) Nashua, NH; Russ Jamerson (Kristi) of Missouri City, TX; grandchildren, Parker Jamerson (Nashua, NH) Savannah Meade (Norris, TN), Joshua Jamerson (Spring, TX), Katie Jamerson (Missouri, TX); and by sisters, Pat Kerns (Jim) of Palm Bay FL, and Judy Laneu of Palm Bay, FL.

The Jamerson Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 3, 2023, from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm with a funeral service to follow, at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 9908 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922.

Mr. Jamerson will be laid to rest at East Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery in a private graveside service to be held at a later date.

*Please be sure to have flowers delivered to Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 9908 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37822.

The Staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Mr. Clifford Keith Jamerson.

