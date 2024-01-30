Kassondra “Sandy” Lumley, Knoxville

Kassondra “Sandy” Lumley, age 52 of Knoxville passed away Monday, January 29, 2024, at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was born September 8, 1971, in Cook County, Illinois. Throughout her life, she loved to crochet, draw, and anything to do with crafts. 

She is survived by her daughter, Samantha Norman of Clinton; grandchildren, Lillian Byrd, Hanna Byrd, and Kylie Byrd; sister, Anna Hurst of Knoxville; brother, Leon Viar of Dyersburg; several nieces and nephews

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

