Joyce Virginia Young, Kingston

Joyce Virginia Young, age 89, of Kingston, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024, at her home. She was born May 27, 1934 in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. Joyce was a member of New Midway Baptist Church. She enjoyed doing floral arrangements but her favorite times were those spent taking care of her precious husband. She retired from the Civil Service and DOE as an Assistant Director. 

Preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Russell Heroux; parents, Joseph Rodney & Eunice Marra; and several brothers and sisters.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband                               Roy Lee Young of Kingston  

Children                                             Debra Joyce Areis & husband, John of Victoria, TX

                                                            Frank Russell & wife, Kimberly of Nashville

                                                            Steven Douglas Heroux & wife, Mary Ann of Jacksonville, FL

                                                             Diana Ridenour of Knoxville

                                                             Michelle Duncan of Knoxville

A host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Brothers-in-law                                 Johnny Young of Decatur

                                                            Larry Young of Decatur

Sisters-in-law                                     Jackie Williams & husband, Steve of Cleveland

                                                            Kathy Bailey of Utah

Several extended family members and dear friends

Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

