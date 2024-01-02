Joyce Brannon Cardwell, 78

Joyce Brannon Cardwell passed away on December 27, 2023, after a battle with cancer.

Joyce was born in Quantico, Virginia. She lived most of her life in Oak Ridge married to her husband of 44 years, Lynn. She was a Hotel and Tourism Management graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and worked at Lockwood Greene in Oak Ridge, as well as other technical firms.

A member of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church for over 40 years, Joyce’s generosity and care were exemplified in her involvement in her church community and the thought and effort she put into hosting guests at her home. When she couldn’t sleep, Joyce could be found the night before hosting a party making detailed lists and prepping dishes in the early hours of the morning. Even after all the time and energy expended in preparation, she joyfully welcomed guests with her musical, infectious laugh and her dry, but loving, sense of humor. Her family and friends will always remember Joyce as a straight shooter, providing her honest opinion in a kind and direct manner.

Over the years, Joyce enjoyed many hobbies such as wine-making and knitting. Joyce enjoyed traveling and was most content under an umbrella on the beach, reading a book. She also enjoyed camping and RVing with her husband, usually with a Sheltie in tow. She loved to cook and enjoyed collecting and sharing recipes and cooking tips.

The joy of Joyce’s life was rescuing and training dogs. She was active with Sheltie Rescue most of her life and was happiest when she was training and participating in agility trials throughout the Southeast. Joyce was the go-to person in the family when anyone had a dog training or behavior question. Her patience and care was evidenced by her willingness to take in dogs that had experienced neglect or abuse and work with them until they were able to be adopted.

Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Holloway, her father, Stanley Brannon, and her brother, Neal Brannon. She is survived by her husband, Lynn Cardwell; her brother Gary Brannon (Joanne) of Knoxville; her stepson, Marc Cardwell (April) of West Columbia, South Carolina; and three grandchildren, Chloe Cardwell Harris (Jim), Hannah Motte (Jesse) and Zachary Cardwell. She was also survived by her Sheltie, Pepper, who is now living with her granddaughter, Hannah and her husband, Jesse.

In lieu of flowers, any gifts or contributions can be made to Kern Memorial United Methodist Church, at 451 E Tennessee Ave, Oak Ridge, TN.

There will be a service celebrating the life of Joyce Brannon Cardwell on January 6, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Kern Memorial United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge.

