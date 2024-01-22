Johnsie Hope Hager (Duty), 83

Our beloved Momma, Granny, and friend journeyed home to be with the Lord on January 17, 2024, with her daughter by her side. Johnsie Hope Hager (Duty) better known by family and friends as Granny, was born in Lundale, West Virginia, on May 21, 1940, to Hayes and Sally Duty (deceased). She was blessed with a brother, Donald Duty who resides in Florida.

Johnsie is preceded in death by her husband and High School sweetheart, Samuel E. Hager (January 2021).

As she repeatedly said, blessed with two children, son Sam Hager, (Leanne) Beaufort, South Carolina, and daughter Laura Brown with whom she resided in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Cherished and loved dearly were her grandchildren, Carl Brown, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Wesley Hope Scates (Chris), Beaufort, South Carolina, Brenton Brown (Karen) California, Pennsylvania, Aaron Hager, Mississippi, Jake Hager, Beaufort, South Carolina, AJ Hager, Beaufort, South Carolina, and JBird, (deceased). Her imprint on their lives is as memorable as the stories that continue even with her gone.

Granny said, her greatest joy was when the Great Grandchildren were born, grateful to have lived long enough to make the “Great” category. Granny was blessed with 8 Great Grandchildren: Masen, Peyton, Madeline, Ian, Callie, Aliza, Sam, and Adeline. She talked on and on about each one, and how they made her smile and hoped she left a small memory of herself with them.

Also, close to her heart are cousins, Paulette, and George Boggs of West Virginia.

Johnsie loved to travel with her husband and had many wonderful adventures which included Germany, England, Brazil, and Hawaii. She also had the great opportunity of traveling extensively throughout the west while living in New Mexico and Colorado. She loved the beach and recently traveled to South Carolina and Florida, toes in the sand as she remembered. Long time Bowler in Oak Ridge which she enjoyed immensely especially all the good times with the many friends she cherished over the years. Loved to swim and participated in local activities in Oak Ridge, bingo, and Tai Chi. Adored her flower garden at her residence of over 20 years in Clinton. Enjoyed cooking, said you must taste it to get it right, and add a pinch of sugar it makes everything taste better. Loved hummingbirds, and looked for them every year, tending to the feeders with great care. She would just laugh when they buzzed her head while sitting on the porch. Tennessee fan, to the point of, “Do not let me leave this world without my Tennessee shirt on”… done Momma, just as you ask.

Raised in West Virginia until moving to Tennessee to make a home with family 54 years ago, she was a until her last days a spunky lady. She attended Oceana High School in West Virginia where she was a member of the band, head majorette, and a member of the drama club. She attended college in Beckley West Virginia managing a family all the while acing her classes. During her high school years, she and Sue and Roger Toler became lifelong friends, which are now family. They are the reason for the move to Tennessee. Inseparable through the years, Sue and Roger have made this journey with her and Sam Ed – a friendship you just do not find every day, it is forever, thick, and thin, no matter what.

Johnsie will be taken home as she requested to Bear Branch, West Virginia where she grew up. Cousin George Boggs who now has restored the homestead to its magnificent beginnings, said bring her home, there is more than enough room for her on that hill, I have a place all fixed up for her.

Her journey home was not one she would have chosen, but she said she had lived a good, blessed life, and hoped that her memory would forever be remembered by those who knew her with a smile and laughter and maybe a little spice.

“A Beautiful Soul is never forgotten” You will be greatly missed Granny, forever in our hearts.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 5:00 pm-6:00 pm with a celebration of life to follow at 6:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hager family.

