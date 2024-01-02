Johnny Ray Jenkins, Andersonville

Johnny Ray Jenkins of Andersonville, TN, was born on December 30, 1963, and passed on December 28, 2023. John journeyed across life’s final bridge to a land of no pain, no worries, and a forever life of peacefulness.

He leaves behind his daughter, Ashleigh Jenkins; father, Ray Jenkins; mother, Janice Jenkins; and three brothers, Jeff Jenkins, Shane Bedsole, and Shawn Bedsole. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Penelope who remained steadfast by his side until his passing.

No public service is planned.

