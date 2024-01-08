Johnny Mack Jobe, Rocky Top

Johnny Mack Jobe age 87, of Rocky Top, passed away on January 4, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Johnny was born on October 12, 1936, in Sullivan County to the late Tom Jobe and Maude Hickman. He was an excellent carpenter and union steward who worked at TVA and Y-12 for many years and also enjoyed working at Kern’s Bakery. He loved hunting and fishing and training his bird dogs. Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ronnie Jobe, Howard Jobe, Jackie Jobe, sisters Louise Newman and Carolyn Bennett. He is survived by:

Wife            Georgia Jobe

Daughter     Debra “Debbie” Cox & Ronald      Lake City

Son             Johnny “Wayne” Jobe & Rhonda      Lake City

Brothers       Jimmy Jobe                       Ashland, VA

Grandchildren     Ashley Cox, Morgan Brown, Emily Barigye, Mason Jobe

Great Grandchildren    Beckham Brown, Leighton Brown, Nyla Barigye

A host of other family and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Sunday, January 7, 2024 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral: 7:00 PM, Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Webster and Rev. Darryl Arrender officiating 

Interment: Monday, January 8, 2024 family and friends will meet at 11:15 AM at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Clinch River Cemetery in Lake City for a 12 noon burial. 

