Johnny Mack Jobe, Rocky Top

Johnny Mack Jobe age 87, of Rocky Top, passed away on January 4, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Johnny was born on October 12, 1936, in Sullivan County to the late Tom Jobe and Maude Hickman. He was an excellent carpenter and union steward who worked at TVA and Y-12 for many years and also enjoyed working at Kern’s Bakery. He loved hunting and fishing and training his bird dogs. Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ronnie Jobe, Howard Jobe, Jackie Jobe, sisters Louise Newman and Carolyn Bennett. He is survived by:
Wife Georgia Jobe
Daughter Debra “Debbie” Cox & Ronald Lake City
Son Johnny “Wayne” Jobe & Rhonda Lake City
Brothers Jimmy Jobe Ashland, VA
Grandchildren Ashley Cox, Morgan Brown, Emily Barigye, Mason Jobe
Great Grandchildren Beckham Brown, Leighton Brown, Nyla Barigye
A host of other family and friends.
Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Sunday, January 7, 2024 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral: 7:00 PM, Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Webster and Rev. Darryl Arrender officiating
Interment: Monday, January 8, 2024 family and friends will meet at 11:15 AM at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Clinch River Cemetery in Lake City for a 12 noon burial.