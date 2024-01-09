John Thomas Neal, Rockwood

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 98 Views

Mr. John Thomas Neal, age 37, of Rockwood, TN passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024, at his home with his family. John was born in Loudon, TN on September 7, 1986, to Thomas Milo Neal, Jr. and Mary Alice Shubert Neal. He loved everything to do with Ghostbusters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and watching and attending wrestling whenever he got the chance to. His greatest love was for his family and most of all his two favorite nieces: Summer and Autumn. He also enjoyed spoiling his favorite puppy dog: Cricket. John is preceded in death by his father: Tommy Neal and grandparents: Johnny and Betty Shubert; and Thomas Neal Sr.

He is survived by: 
Mother: Mary Neal                                                                          of Rockwood, TN
Sister and Brother-in-law: Emmy and William                               of Maryville, TN
Two Favorite Nieces: Summer & Autumn                                      of Maryville, TN
Favorite dog: Cricket

Cremation arrangements have been made for John Thomas Neal. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Neal. 

About News Department

Check Also

Shirley Mullins Harmon, Harriman

Shirley Mullins Harmon age 88 of Harriman, TN went to be with her Lord and …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d