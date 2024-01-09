John Thomas Neal, Rockwood

Mr. John Thomas Neal, age 37, of Rockwood, TN passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024, at his home with his family. John was born in Loudon, TN on September 7, 1986, to Thomas Milo Neal, Jr. and Mary Alice Shubert Neal. He loved everything to do with Ghostbusters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and watching and attending wrestling whenever he got the chance to. His greatest love was for his family and most of all his two favorite nieces: Summer and Autumn. He also enjoyed spoiling his favorite puppy dog: Cricket. John is preceded in death by his father: Tommy Neal and grandparents: Johnny and Betty Shubert; and Thomas Neal Sr.

He is survived by:

Mother: Mary Neal of Rockwood, TN

Sister and Brother-in-law: Emmy and William of Maryville, TN

Two Favorite Nieces: Summer & Autumn of Maryville, TN

Favorite dog: Cricket

Cremation arrangements have been made for John Thomas Neal. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Neal.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...