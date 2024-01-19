John Mark Whedbee, 43

John Mark Whedbee was born on June 2, 1980, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the second son to parents Joseph Guy Whedbee and Donna Maria (Harvey) Whedbee, both of Oliver Springs.

Mark was raised in a loving and supportive family who absolutely adored him. He was always looking for adventure, never met a stranger, and was always willing to go the extra mile to help those for whom he cared. He had many hobbies that he enjoyed sharing with his family and friends. Whether it was fishing with his “Pop”, or playing numerous sports for his hometown, Mark excelled. If he wasn’t blocking shots on the basketball court, or writing songs on his guitar, he could often be found on the golf course. In fact, upon graduation from Oliver Springs High School in 1998, Mark received a full Golf Scholarship to Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens, Tennessee. While majoring in Business, Mark not only played on the Golf Team, but coached the Golf Team his senior year in college. Mark made numerous life-long friends during his high school and college days, far too many to list by name.

While attending Tennessee Wesleyan, he met his best friend and love of his life, Amanda Katherine Potuk. The two were married on April 22, 2006, and moved to Knoxville, Tennessee. Since he was in high school, Mark had worked at his grandfather’s store, Harvey’s Furniture and Appliance, in his hometown. At that time, he decided he would receive his degree and join his family’s business. Upon graduation, Mark returned to the store, continuing in his family’s legacy. At the time of his death, he was co-owner and manager. Mark always served his community and was a member of the Oliver Springs Historical Society, the Oliver Springs Alumni Educational Foundation, the Mayme Carmichael School Organization, Inc., and the Roane County Chamber of Commerce. Mark was also a lifelong member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Mark loved Oliver Springs and its people, but his greatest love of all was his family. On July 26, 2011, he and Amanda welcomed their first child, Parker Guy, into the world. Two years later, on October 21, 2013, they had their second son, Cole White. No father was prouder of his children than Mark was of his boys. Much like their father when he was a kid, Parker and Cole maintained active lifestyles, both in school and in sports, in which Mark was always involved. He coached several little league baseball and basketball teams. When he wasn’t coaching sports, he was cheering on The University of Tennessee and enjoyed bringing his family to the games. Mark cherished the life he and Amanda had built together, and he would often talk about how blessed he was to have such a wonderful wife and family.

Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents (Claude Smith Harvey, Jr. and Jennie Maxine Brown Harvey); grandparents (Bernard Guy and Mary Evelyn Whedbee), uncles (Claude “Buster” Harvey III, John Thomas Harvey, Robert Edgar Whedbee, Tom McBryde) and a niece (Brenna Joy Whedbee).

Besides his wife and sons, Mark was survived by his parents (Joseph and Donna Whedbee), his brother (Joseph Michael Whedbee and wife Beth), his in-laws (Tom and Sarah Hoover Potuk), a brother and sister-in-law (Zachand Kelli Barnett), nephews (Caden, Evan, Bishop, Duke, and Ryan) ; nieces (Ava and Marina); Aunts (Claudia Harvey Patterson, Donetta Haynes Harvey, Anne Whedbee McBryde, Martha Lou Whedbee, Kim Hoover, Lisa Hoover Jennings); Uncle (Marlin White Hoover, Rick Jennings), and a host of close cousins and friends.

Mark will be tremendously missed by all the people whose lives he touched with his kindness, willingness to help, infectious laugh, and sense of humor.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 22, 2024, from 6-7 pm at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. The funeral services will follow. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, January 23rd at 11:00 am at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...