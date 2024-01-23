John “Catfish” Benton, Lancing

Mr. John “Catfish” Benton, age 84 of Lancing, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, January 21, 2024. Born in Geneva, Florida on May 25, 1935, he lived most of his life in Sanford, Florida before moving to Tennessee in the early 2000’s. John served in the Florida National Guard for fourteen years. He was known throughout Central Florida as an avid commercial fisherman and sportsman. And he was active with his church family at Bethel Grace Church in Lancing.

He is survived by his wife: Helen Benton.

Three sons and daughters-in-law: Buddy and Pat, Richard and Darryl and Sabrina.

One daughter and son-in-law: Peggy and Bobby.

Along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends will gather at 8:00 AM on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Bethel Grace Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Island Ford Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at, www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. John “Catfish” Benton.

