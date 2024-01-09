Joe Jeffreys “Jeff” “Red” Merryman Jr, Pendleton, IN

Mr. Joe Jeffreys “Jeff” “Red” Merryman, Jr., age 66, of Pendleton, Indiana passed away on December 22, 2023. Jeff was born May 24, 1957, in Rockwood, Tennessee, the son of Joe Jeffreys and Louise (Fritts) Merryman. He was an attorney serving as a public defender for the State of Indiana since 1991. Jeff was a Pendleton resident since 1991 from Eastern Tennessee. He was a 1986 graduate of the University of Tennessee, where he received his Juris Doctor degree and was a member of the Tennessee Law Review. Jeff was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman and especially liked skiing. Being a fitness enthusiast, he was a very active member of Crossfit in Pendleton and will be greatly missed by his fitness family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Jeffreys and Louise (Fritts) Merryman, and his faithful companion friends, Wagner, Machen, Augustus “Gus” and Genevieve “Ginny”.

Survivors include:

Children: Hyder (Gary) Baldwin

Joe Jeffreys Merryman III aka Trey

Christopher (Meredith Garrett) Merryman

Michelle Frankie Rose Merryman

Grandson: Rylan Garrett

Sister: Kimberly M. (Garland) Bullington

Nephew: Trent Bullington

Companion: Rebecca Wickersham

And several other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, at First Christian Church, in Rockwood, Tennessee from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM with a celebration of life service to follow at 2:00 PM in the church sanctuary. Family and friends will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee for the graveside and committal service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Rev. Nate Williams, Dr. Ron Buck, and Jeff’s friend, Pat Cooley will officiate the services for Mr. Jeff Merryman.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Joe Jeffreys “Jeff” “Red” Merryman, Jr.

