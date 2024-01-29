Jocelyn Maglasang Berkshire, Rockwood

Jocelyn Maglasang Berkshire, age 46, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee following a brief illness. She was born November 20, 1977, in Liloan Cebu, Philippines. Jocelyn was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Rhea County, Tennessee, and was a Packer with DWK Industries in Rockwood for several years.
Survivors include:
Husband: Eddie Berkshire
Daughter: Micah Berkshire
Parents: Wenceslao “Wen” & Desideria “Daisy” Maglasang
Sister: Lelet Forde
Several Brothers and Sisters in the Philippines
And several other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tim Giddens officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Jocelyn Maglasang Berkshire.