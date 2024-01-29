Joan C. Weaver, 68

Joan C. Weaver passed away peacefully on January 24, 2024, with her husband and family by her side. She was born in Clinton, TN on March 1, 1955, to the late Leo Belton and Juanita Daugherty Chamblee.
She loved the Lord, her family and loved to sing. In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by brother Steve Chamblee and sister Rebecca Cagle.
Joan is survived by:
Husband…. Kenneth “Buddy” Weaver of 42 years
Stepchildren… Steve Weaver and wife Penny
Kendrea Pritt and husband John
Brothers… Dan Chamblee, David Chamblee and Mark Chamblee
Sisters… Caroline Miller, Leona Rush, Patricia Chamblee, and Anna Chamblee
A host of many nieces and nephews as well as extended family.
The family will honor Joan’s wishes with private services.
Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Joan’s family.
www.holleygamble.com