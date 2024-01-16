Jeanie Hodge Brown, 70

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Jeanie Hodge Brown, age 70, who departed this world on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories.

Jeanie, a graduate of Roane County High School, was born in Kingston, TN on November 10, 1953. Initially employed in the private sector under Attorney Richard Evans, she later transitioned her career to focus on serving her community. With a strong commitment to public service, Jeanie dedicated over 20 years to working as a loyal city and county government employee before retiring in 2020. Her contributions have made a lasting impact on her community.

Jeanie was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and cherished friend. For 48 years she shared an unbreakable bond with her husband, Tony, a love that grew deeper with each passing day. Their unwavering commitment and support to one another were evident to all, serving as an inspiration to those around them. Her deep, unyielding love for her family, especially her beloved son, Justin, her doting mother, Imogene, her caring brother, Bobby, as well as her in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends, will leave an everlasting mark. Her heart overflowed with affection for all those dear to her.

Jeanie’s life was adorned with passions and pursuits that brought her immense joy. A devoted reader, she found solace and inspiration within the pages of countless books. Music lifted her spirits, and she reveled in the melodies that resonated within her soul. Animals held a special place in her heart, and the companionship of her dearest Gracie Dog brought her endless warmth and comfort.

As we say our final goodbyes to Jeanie, let us take solace in the comforting embrace of God’s beauty. In a world where white sand stretches as far as the eye can see, painted with blue skies, and the soothing soundtrack of waves crashing upon the shoreline, Jeanie was happiest with sand between her toes and a good book in her hands.

Just as the sun sets on the horizon, casting a vibrant hue upon the ripples of the ocean, so too does Jeanie’s life come to a peaceful close.

Her presence in our lives, like the sun’s gentle warmth on a sandy beach, will forever be etched in our hearts. Though her physical form may be gone, her spirit will continue to guide us, reminding us to embrace each day with gratitude and to cherish the fleeting moments that make life truly extraordinary.

As the sun sets on this chapter, let us honor Jeanie’s memory by embracing the gift of each sunset, knowing that her spirit dances among the waves, forever eternally vibrant.

Proceeded in death by

Father: Roy Robert “Bob” Hodge

Survived by:

Husband: Tony Dale Brown of Kingston, TN

Son: Justin Tyler (and Mary Simmons) Brown of Nashville, TN

Mother: Gloria Imogene Hodge of Kingston, TN

Brother: Roy Robert “Bobby” (and Margie) Hodge II of Kingston, TN

Numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER, THE BROWN FAMILY IS POSTPONING SERVICES.

Please check back for the new service time. Thank you.

