Jay Robert Halcomb, 65

Jay Robert Halcomb passed from this life to eternal life with Jesus surrounded by his family on January 12, 2024, at the age of 65. He courageously pursued understanding and treating his conditions over the past few years. Despite the overwhelming odds, Jay’s determination afforded him wonderful seasons with family and friends.

Jay was born to USAF CMSgt Joe & Dorothy Halcomb on December 22, 1958, in Sacramento, CA. Jay’s childhood and his own service in the Air Force was full of travel. He experienced much of the US and Europe alongside his younger brother Ethan and sister Crystal. Jay is survived by his wife Lisa, whom he met in TN and married at Main Street Baptist in Lake City on September 15, 1979. Jay completed his Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Baptist Bible College. His passion for God and ministry led him to complete another degree in Radiation Technology where he made a career faithfully caring for those suffering with cancer.

The Clinch River was home where Jay and Lisa raised their two children, Nathan and Lindsay. Jay’s legacy lives on through his children and six grandchildren. Jay loved reading, nature, being the prankster, playing with his grandchildren, working on his VW Beetle, and spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Main Street Baptist Church on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 2 pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...