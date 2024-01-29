Janice Sue Melton, Andersonville

Janice Sue Melton, age 78, passed away at her home on Thursday, January 25, 2024, after a lingering illness. She enjoyed attending services where she was a long-time member of Mt Pleasant Methodist Church.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Zee and Reba Mitchell Melton; sisters, Betty Irwin, Ruth Murphy, June Henderson; and brother, James Melton.

She is survived by her brothers, Clifton (Judy) Melton of Clinton, TN, and Clayton (Pam) Foust; sister, Faye Melton McCoy of Andersonville, TN. Susie also leaves behind a host of other nieces, nephews, and her church family.

Graveside service for Susie will be Monday, January 29th, 2024, at 10:00 am at Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris, TN with Reverend Robin Kyek officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Janice Sue Melton.

