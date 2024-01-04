Jane (Overton) Huckeby, 59

Jane (Overton) Huckeby, age 59, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at her home. She was born November 30, 1964, to Horace and Hazel Overton. She grew up in Robbins, TN, and graduated from Scott High School where she met the love of her life, Brad Huckeby. Jane and Brad married on January 20, 1986. With this union they had 3 children, Stephanie, Steven, and Joseph. She always offered up a smile no matter what. Her family and church was her world. Jane always enjoyed taking care of her nieces and nephews. She loved her church family just as much.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents Horace and Hazel Overton; son Steven; brothers Charles Overton, Gene Chitwood, Bobby Overton, Ray Overton, and Mack Overton; sisters Sue Epperson, Betty Chitwood, and Maxine Lort.

She leaves behind her husband Brad Huckeby; children Stephanie and ex Fred Bowman of Kansas, Joseph Huckeby of Deer Lodge; grandchildren Jonathan, Leland, Kathryn Bowman; brothers Johnny and wife Madgie of Robbins, Tn., James and wife Linda of Burrville, Tn., Paul of Robbins, Tn., and Billy and wife Sherri of Robbins, Tn.; sister Deloris Jeffers of Robbins, Tn., and special church friends from Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family that we could not name them all.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 6, 2023, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Sunbright from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Gadd and Rev. Doug Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jane (Overton) Huckeby.

